Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Up 4.6%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.31 and last traded at $41.28. Approximately 11,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,326,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $576,903.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813 in the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Fastly by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

