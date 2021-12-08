Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

ROIV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 11,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,774. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

