Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

ROIV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 11,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,774. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.