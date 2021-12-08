-$0.21 EPS Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

ROIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 11,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,774. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

