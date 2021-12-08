Allen Capital Group LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $110.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average is $108.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

