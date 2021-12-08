McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,257 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $35,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. 776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,583. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average is $85.21.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

