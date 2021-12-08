Allen Capital Group LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

