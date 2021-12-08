Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.84.

COST traded down $11.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,849. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $560.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.67. The company has a market capitalization of $234.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

