Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires 1,384 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after acquiring an additional 353,129 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after acquiring an additional 599,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after acquiring an additional 776,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564,620 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. 23,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,178. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 137.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

