Culbertson A N & Co Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.50. 9,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,583. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.75.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

