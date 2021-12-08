Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,547,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

NYSE STT traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 36,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $89.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

