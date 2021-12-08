iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SUSA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.82. 599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,163. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.95. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $79.95 and a one year high of $106.44.

