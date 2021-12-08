Baldrige Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $320.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.96 and a 200 day moving average of $298.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

