Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.88. 1,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,157. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,708.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

