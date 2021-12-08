$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Tenable posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,946 shares of company stock worth $4,499,665. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tenable by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -142.06 and a beta of 1.65. Tenable has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $58.45.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.