Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will report sales of $52.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $44.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $199.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.96 million to $199.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $223.84 million, with estimates ranging from $223.13 million to $224.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,439,000 after acquiring an additional 319,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,962,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,955,000 after purchasing an additional 213,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,046,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,971,000 after purchasing an additional 295,492 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCPT stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 1,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.59%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

