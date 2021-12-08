Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,316. Zuora has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 15,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $263,799.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,052. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zuora by 735.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

