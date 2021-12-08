Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

