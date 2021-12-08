Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 377,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,395,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 144,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,965,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,945.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,861.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,709.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

