MTM Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,755 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $170.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

