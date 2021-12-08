AMI Asset Management Corp Raises Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,043 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after buying an additional 524,655 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,516,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after buying an additional 484,858 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,113,000 after buying an additional 275,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,520,000 after purchasing an additional 251,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,624,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMX. Robert W. Baird cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE TMX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,641. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.50. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

