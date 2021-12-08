AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 7,165 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $45,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.62. The stock had a trading volume of 123,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,890,727. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.15 and its 200 day moving average is $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $911.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

