AMI Asset Management Corp Has $51.28 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,119 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 2.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.25% of Church & Dwight worth $51,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,362 shares of company stock valued at $39,313,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,025. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

