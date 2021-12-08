Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,158 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

IVZ traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. 15,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,237. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.