Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.73 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $9.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.67. 35,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,219. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.98.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 136,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

