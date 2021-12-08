Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.99 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

