OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $6.90 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $967.61 million and $637.58 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $6.90 or 0.00013604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.68 or 0.00208386 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001144 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000133 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.