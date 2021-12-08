Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 42,713 Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,713 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $144,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $201,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSAG remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 15,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,043. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

