Tuttle Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTVIU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units alerts:

FTVIU stock remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,285. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.