Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 30,972 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 26.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,972 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 78,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,205. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. Churchill Capital Corp V has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

