Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,731 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCRN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,446. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCRN. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

