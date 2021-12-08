Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $25.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.48.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.98 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

