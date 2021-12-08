TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down to $99.08

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.08, but opened at $94.03. TechTarget shares last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 3,256 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,554 shares of company stock valued at $18,099,465 in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

