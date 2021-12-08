TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 144 Price Target at UBS Group

TUI (LON:TUI) received a GBX 144 ($1.91) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 34.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.12) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TUI from GBX 335 ($4.44) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.32) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.85) price objective on TUI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 207.38 ($2.75).

Shares of LON:TUI traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 220.90 ($2.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,118,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,986. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 260.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 326.89. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 189.85 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 505.60 ($6.70). The company has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

