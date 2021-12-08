SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €142.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €142.00 ($159.55) price target by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($158.43) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($159.55) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($161.80) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €137.00 ($153.93).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded up €3.34 ($3.75) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €119.64 ($134.43). 2,900,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €98.69 ($110.89) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($145.78). The company has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €121.53.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.