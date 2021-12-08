JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($41.01) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.25 ($49.72).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.