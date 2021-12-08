Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€70.50” Price Target for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been given a €70.50 ($79.21) target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.79 ($90.77).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €2.90 ($3.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €68.15 ($76.57). The stock had a trading volume of 205,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.40 ($66.74) and a 1-year high of €85.35 ($95.90). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.72.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

