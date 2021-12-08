Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €62.00 by UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €62.00 ($69.66) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($105.62) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €81.67 ($91.76).

Shares of ETR:BAS traded up €1.62 ($1.82) on Wednesday, reaching €61.21 ($68.78). The company had a trading volume of 4,321,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($81.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

