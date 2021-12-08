electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Buys $10,650.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $10,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ECOR stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,087. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. electroCore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.63.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in electroCore by 222.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in electroCore during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 583.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,879 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

