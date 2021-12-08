electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Buys $10,650.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $10,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ECOR stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,087. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. electroCore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.63.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
