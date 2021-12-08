Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) received a €34.00 ($38.20) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

GLE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.58 ($33.24).

EPA:GLE traded up €0.32 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €28.98 ($32.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,151,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($47.06) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($58.72). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €28.51 and a 200-day moving average of €26.77.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

