Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Down to $11.01

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.68. Absci shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 303 shares.

ABSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.09.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 263.71% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth $7,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

