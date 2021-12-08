Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.40. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

