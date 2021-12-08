Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Major Shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. Acquires 10,000 Shares

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 10,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 34,146 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $113,706.18.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 10,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 9,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,192.00.

NASDAQ:ELYS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $84.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.