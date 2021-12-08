Nicholle Renee Taylor Sells 4,750 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ARTNA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.80. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,221. The stock has a market cap of $402.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

