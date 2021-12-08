Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,174,000 after purchasing an additional 162,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

NYSE LOW opened at $256.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.46 and a 12-month high of $257.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

