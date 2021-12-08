iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $472,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $91,273,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after buying an additional 1,138,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.