BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,929 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for about 1.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,317,000. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

