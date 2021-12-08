Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Raised by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 2.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

