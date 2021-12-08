Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Invests $232,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $102.73. 1,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.92. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.