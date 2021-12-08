Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises about 1.9% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 55.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at $11,902,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $1,415,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

KSU stock traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $297.54. 26,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,842. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

