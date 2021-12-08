James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of VEU remained flat at $$61.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,611. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

